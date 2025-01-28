Previous
A Bit Of Light Painting P1280954 by merrelyn
A Bit Of Light Painting P1280954

Friends rang just after we arrived home this afternoon to see if we would like to go to Point Peron tonight in the hope of seeing the Atlas Comet. We didn't manage to see the comet but we had a lovely evening playing with our cameras.
Merrelyn

