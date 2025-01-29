Sign up
Previous
29 / 365
Shades of Orange DSC_7797
For the 52 Week Challenge - one colour.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
3
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4887
photos
181
followers
109
following
7% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
29th January 2025 6:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
orange
,
roses
,
52wc2025-w5
,
merrelynn52wc25-w5
John Falconer
ace
Beautifully done.
January 29th, 2025
narayani
ace
Very pretty
January 29th, 2025
KWind
ace
so pretty! Great background choice!
January 29th, 2025
