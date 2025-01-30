Sign up
30 / 365
An Evening Stroll Along The Jetty P1305448
Today was another scorcher, so we didn't venture too far until after dark.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
365-2025
E-M1MarkII
30th January 2025 8:24pm
reflections
walk
lights
jetty
repetition
rockingham
jan25words
