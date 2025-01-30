Previous
An Evening Stroll Along The Jetty P1305448
An Evening Stroll Along The Jetty P1305448

Today was another scorcher, so we didn't venture too far until after dark.
30th January 2025

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
