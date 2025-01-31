Sign up
31 / 365
Waiting For Mum P1310990
Unfortunately by the time Mum returned with food he had moved higher up and deeper into the shadows.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4889
photos
182
followers
109
following
8% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
31st January 2025 12:08pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
butcherbird
,
ndao31
