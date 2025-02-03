Sign up
34 / 365
Soaking Up The Sunshine P2031032
I took my camera for a walk to the local park and happened across this little cutie.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
willy_wagtail
,
ndao31
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
February 3rd, 2025
