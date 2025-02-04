Sign up
35 / 365
Aggie and the Ant P2045515
There are still a few aggies blooming in my garden and this flower had an extra bonus.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
3
1
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4897
photos
182
followers
109
following
9% complete
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
1081
32
33
1082
1083
34
35
1084
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
ants
,
agapanthus
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
February 4th, 2025
Diana
Gorgeous capture and detail Merrelyn, I love the ant!
February 4th, 2025
narayani
Sounds like a great name for a children’s book 😄 fabulous focus
February 4th, 2025
