Previous
36 / 365
Come Back Mum, I'm Really Hungry!! P2051044
This young galah was making quite a din this afternoon. Mum did come to feed him but he wasn't impressed when she started to move away. He nipped her tail feathers which didn't have the desired effect because she flew away.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
6
6
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4899
photos
182
followers
109
following
Views
9
6
6
365-2025
OM-1
5th February 2025 5:30pm
birds
garden
galahs
ndao31
narayani
Fabulous capture! The babies are so noisy!
February 5th, 2025
gloria jones
Neat capture
February 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Such a beautiful bird
February 5th, 2025
Elisa Smith
Love Galahs, such characters, great capture.
February 5th, 2025
FBailey
V cute!
February 5th, 2025
JackieR
What a look!!? Favved
February 5th, 2025
