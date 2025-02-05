Previous
Come Back Mum, I'm Really Hungry!! P2051044 by merrelyn
36 / 365

Come Back Mum, I'm Really Hungry!! P2051044

This young galah was making quite a din this afternoon. Mum did come to feed him but he wasn't impressed when she started to move away. He nipped her tail feathers which didn't have the desired effect because she flew away.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Fabulous capture! The babies are so noisy!
February 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
February 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a beautiful bird
February 5th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Love Galahs, such characters, great capture.
February 5th, 2025  
FBailey ace
V cute!
February 5th, 2025  
JackieR ace
What a look!!? Favved
February 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact