40 / 365
Sitting Pretty P2091182
I approached this tree with the intention of photographing the glorious red eucalypt flowers. The rainbow lorikeets weren't happy about being disturbed but at least they stayed around for a bit.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
tree
,
birds
,
eucalyptus
,
rainbow_lorikeet
,
ndao31
Karen
ace
Those colours are just incredible. Beautiful capture, what a pleasure to look at it.
February 9th, 2025
