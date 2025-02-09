Previous
Sitting Pretty P2091182 by merrelyn
40 / 365

Sitting Pretty P2091182

I approached this tree with the intention of photographing the glorious red eucalypt flowers. The rainbow lorikeets weren't happy about being disturbed but at least they stayed around for a bit.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

@merrelyn
10% complete

Karen ace
Those colours are just incredible. Beautiful capture, what a pleasure to look at it.
February 9th, 2025  
