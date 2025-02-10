Sign up
41 / 365
More Seed Is Dropped Than Eaten P2101219
I'm so glad the galahs are such regular visitors to our garden.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4910
photos
183
followers
109
following
11% complete
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
Martyn Drage
ace
So cool. What a great colour
February 10th, 2025
