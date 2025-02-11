Previous
Centenary Park P2115585 by merrelyn
42 / 365

Centenary Park P2115585

We have only recently discovered this lovely local park. The next time we go, I'll make sure that I have my big lens for the birds and water lilies.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot.
February 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact