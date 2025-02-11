Sign up
42 / 365
Centenary Park P2115585
We have only recently discovered this lovely local park. The next time we go, I'll make sure that I have my big lens for the birds and water lilies.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4912
photos
183
followers
109
following
11% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
11th February 2025 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
reflections
,
windmill
,
centenary_park
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot.
February 11th, 2025
