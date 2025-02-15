Previous
Backlit Cosmos P2151486 by merrelyn
46 / 365

Backlit Cosmos P2151486

I managed a quick dash into the garden before we headed off to a free Western Australia Symphony Orchestra concert in Claremont Park. It was a fabulous evening enjoyed with friends.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Merrelyn

Photo Details

