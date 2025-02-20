Sign up
Previous
51 / 365
Meet Milo P2201500
Milo belongs to our neighbour, but he often comes to visit. I would prefer that he was wearing a bell, but he is an old boy and I haven't seen him stalking the birds.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
4930
photos
183
followers
109
following
13% complete
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Views
3
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
20th February 2025 5:53pm
Tags
animals
,
cat
,
milo
