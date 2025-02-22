Previous
Lucy wanted to try something new. DSC_8053 by merrelyn
Lucy wanted to try something new. DSC_8053

Lucy hasn't had her camera out for a while. She saw me playing with spoons and thought she should give it a go.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

Nigel Rogers ace
Good one
February 22nd, 2025  
