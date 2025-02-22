Sign up
Previous
53 / 365
Lucy wanted to try something new. DSC_8053
Lucy hasn't had her camera out for a while. She saw me playing with spoons and thought she should give it a go.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4934
photos
183
followers
109
following
14% complete
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
50
1099
1100
51
1101
52
1102
53
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
22nd February 2025 11:00pm
Tags
reflections
,
photographer
,
spoons
,
cutlery
,
lucy_lego
Nigel Rogers
ace
Good one
February 22nd, 2025
