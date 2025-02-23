Sign up
Previous
54 / 365
Letterpress Tools P2231712
The contents of this cabinet caught my eye when we visited the Whiteman Park Print Shop today. I should have asked the young woman working there about their use and purpose.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4936
photos
183
followers
109
following
1
365-2025
OM-1
23rd February 2025 12:34pm
old
,
whiteman_park
,
letterpress-tools
