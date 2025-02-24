Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
55 / 365
My sunflowers are under attack P2241716
There were at least a dozen green grasshoppers on my sunflower plants this morning. I thought they had moved on by mid morning but on closer inspection many were still there. Even putting the hose on them didn't seem to have much effect.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4939
photos
183
followers
109
following
15% complete
View this month »
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Latest from all albums
52
1102
53
1103
54
279
1104
55
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
24th February 2025 8:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
insects
,
garden
,
grasshopper
,
pests
Karen
ace
Oh dear. That is sad news for your flowers; what is the usual procedure to deter these creatures?
February 24th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
@cocokinetic
I've never had this many so I don't really know how to get rid of them.
February 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close