My sunflowers are under attack P2241716 by merrelyn
55 / 365

My sunflowers are under attack P2241716

There were at least a dozen green grasshoppers on my sunflower plants this morning. I thought they had moved on by mid morning but on closer inspection many were still there. Even putting the hose on them didn't seem to have much effect.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Merrelyn

Karen ace
Oh dear. That is sad news for your flowers; what is the usual procedure to deter these creatures?
February 24th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
@cocokinetic I've never had this many so I don't really know how to get rid of them.
February 24th, 2025  
