Previous
57 / 365
Point Peron P2265651
I was hoping to photograph the sunset tonight but by late afternoon it wasn't looking promising so a drive around our beaches was called for.
I love the image stabilisation on my Olympus. This was hand held at a fifth of a second (ISO 64, F22)
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4943
photos
183
followers
109
following
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
54
279
1104
55
56
1105
1106
57
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
26th February 2025 4:30pm
rocks
,
beach
,
waves
,
long_exposure
,
point_peron
narayani
ace
Nice movement in the water
February 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
l Love the soft waves
February 26th, 2025
