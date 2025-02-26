Previous
Point Peron P2265651 by merrelyn
57 / 365

Point Peron P2265651

I was hoping to photograph the sunset tonight but by late afternoon it wasn't looking promising so a drive around our beaches was called for.
I love the image stabilisation on my Olympus. This was hand held at a fifth of a second (ISO 64, F22)
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
narayani
Nice movement in the water
February 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
l Love the soft waves
February 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
