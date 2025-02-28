Previous
Please feed me Mum P2281876 by merrelyn
Please feed me Mum P2281876

There were hundreds of corellas in the trees and on the lawn when we went to the foreshore this afternoon. I love to see them but their numbers are getting out of control and they do so much damage to the parks.
Merrelyn

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow absolutely wonderful
February 28th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely looking bird!
February 28th, 2025  
