Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
63 / 365
An Emergency Dahlia DSC_8111
Today we caught up with friends for a long and very enjoyable lunch. It was well after 5pm by the time we got home and I had a meeting at 7pm. I needed a quick shot so a dahlia from the garden and my trusty black perspex came to the rescue.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4956
photos
183
followers
109
following
17% complete
View this month »
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Latest from all albums
60
1109
61
1110
62
1111
1112
63
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
4th March 2025 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
flowers
,
dahlia
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close