Previous
65 / 365
Keeping To the Shade P3061940
While parts of the east coast of Australia were preparing for Cyclone Alfred we came close to 39C. The poor birds were staying in the shade.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
1
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
62
1111
1112
63
64
1113
1114
65
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
butcherbird
,
ndao32
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So delicate
March 6th, 2025
