Keeping To the Shade P3061940 by merrelyn
Keeping To the Shade P3061940

While parts of the east coast of Australia were preparing for Cyclone Alfred we came close to 39C. The poor birds were staying in the shade.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Merrelyn

