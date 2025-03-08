Sign up
67 / 365
I Found Lots Of Holes DSC_8146
We've had a busy day and I was struggling to find the enthusiasm to get out with my camera. After a check of the Weekly Sh*t List I found myself wandering around Graham's shed in search of "holes" for the mundane challenge.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
365-2025
NIKON D7200
8th March 2025 6:14pm
reflections
,
metal
,
holes
,
mundane-holes
,
gutter_guard
