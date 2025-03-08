Previous
I Found Lots Of Holes DSC_8146 by merrelyn
67 / 365

I Found Lots Of Holes DSC_8146

We've had a busy day and I was struggling to find the enthusiasm to get out with my camera. After a check of the Weekly Sh*t List I found myself wandering around Graham's shed in search of "holes" for the mundane challenge.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact