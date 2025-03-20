Sign up
79 / 365
Western Rosella P3202446
We are now about 200kms closer to home. We're staying at Maranup Ford, a delightful "farm stay" caravan park between Manjimup and Bridgetown. The gardens are glorious ant the birdlife is plentiful.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
1
1
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Elisa Smith
ace
Great shot, wonderful colours in the feathers. Love the sun on the eye.
March 20th, 2025
