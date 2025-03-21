Sign up
80 / 365
Patrolling the Garden P3212502
These geese were happily wandering around the garden at Marina Ford this afternoon. The small birds that I was hoping to photograph weren't being very cooperative.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
1126
77
78
1127
1128
79
1129
80
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
21st March 2025 4:35pm
birds
geese
maranup_ford
narayani
ace
Sweet image
March 21st, 2025
