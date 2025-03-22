Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
81 / 365
Grey Fantail P3222609
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4992
photos
184
followers
109
following
22% complete
View this month »
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Latest from all albums
78
1127
1128
79
1129
80
81
1130
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
22nd March 2025 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
busselton
,
grey_fantail
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and details.
March 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close