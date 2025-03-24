Previous
There are still a few flowers P3242652 by merrelyn
83 / 365

There are still a few flowers P3242652

My frangipanis are still putting out a few flowers.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
narayani ace
Pretty one
March 24th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
March 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful
March 24th, 2025  
