Previous
83 / 365
There are still a few flowers P3242652
My frangipanis are still putting out a few flowers.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
3
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4996
photos
185
followers
109
following
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
1129
80
81
1130
82
1131
1132
83
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
24th March 2025 5:58pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
frangipani
narayani
ace
Pretty one
March 24th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
March 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful
March 24th, 2025
