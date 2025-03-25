Previous
Almost Done DSC_8198 by merrelyn
84 / 365

Almost Done DSC_8198

My cosmos plants were looking sick so we have pulled most of them out. Unfortunately many of them were still flowering. They done last long as cut flowers, but at least they gave me a phot for today.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Pretty colours that stand out well against the black background.
March 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact