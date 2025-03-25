Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
84 / 365
Almost Done DSC_8198
My cosmos plants were looking sick so we have pulled most of them out. Unfortunately many of them were still flowering. They done last long as cut flowers, but at least they gave me a phot for today.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4998
photos
185
followers
109
following
23% complete
View this month »
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
Latest from all albums
81
1130
82
1131
1132
83
1133
84
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-2025
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
25th March 2025 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
vase
,
cosmos
Carole Sandford
ace
Pretty colours that stand out well against the black background.
March 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close