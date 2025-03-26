Sign up
85 / 365
Trying out a new lens P3266055
I have just been given a new 12- 42mm Olympus pancake lens and I wanted to try it out. It's tiny and so far I'm happy with the results.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
3
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
26th March 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
jerusalem_artichoke
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and uplifting.
March 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful against that lovely sky.
March 26th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Nice
March 26th, 2025
