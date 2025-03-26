Previous
Trying out a new lens P3266055 by merrelyn
I have just been given a new 12- 42mm Olympus pancake lens and I wanted to try it out. It's tiny and so far I'm happy with the results.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and uplifting.
March 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful against that lovely sky.
March 26th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Nice
March 26th, 2025  
