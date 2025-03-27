Sign up
Previous
86 / 365
An Attempt At Still Life DSC_8254
This month's camera club theme is still life and I need to have four images ready to be submitted by Tuesday.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5002
photos
185
followers
110
following
23% complete
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
1132
83
1133
84
85
1134
1135
86
Tags
fruit
,
grapes
,
apples
,
still_life
,
low_key
Diana
ace
Lovely low key still life and colours.
March 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this low-key photo
March 27th, 2025
