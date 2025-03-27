Previous
An Attempt At Still Life DSC_8254 by merrelyn
86 / 365

An Attempt At Still Life DSC_8254

This month's camera club theme is still life and I need to have four images ready to be submitted by Tuesday.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Lovely low key still life and colours.
March 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this low-key photo
March 27th, 2025  
