Previous
87 / 365
Mr and Mrs Galah
This delightful pair spent quite a while at the feeder this afternoon.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
23% complete
View this month »
Tags
birds
garden
galahs
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute.
March 28th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
March 28th, 2025
