Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
89 / 365
The Chilli Thrips Are Back Again! P3302748
They have decimated the roses in front garden and they have now spread to the back garden. Luckily this flower wasn't damaged, but the most of the new buds have been..
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5008
photos
185
followers
110
following
24% complete
View this month »
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
Latest from all albums
1135
86
87
1136
88
1137
89
1138
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
30th March 2025 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
roses
,
thrip_damage
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very delicate, I love the soft pink tones
March 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close