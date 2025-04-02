Sign up
Previous
92 / 365
What's Going On Down There? P4022852
This one was perfect for today's word (favourites) because I love having these gorgeous birds as regular visitors to my garden.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5013
photos
185
followers
110
following
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
1137
89
1138
1139
90
1140
91
92
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
2nd April 2025 4:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
jacaranda
,
galahs
,
april25words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cute.
April 2nd, 2025
