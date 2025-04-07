Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
97 / 365
Whispering Sweet Nothing In Her Ear P4073009
This delightful couple was sitting in the jacaranda, taking to turns to carefully preen each other's head. It was lovely to watch how gentle they were being.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5018
photos
184
followers
110
following
26% complete
View this month »
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
Latest from all albums
1140
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
7th April 2025 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
,
sixws-155
Krista Marson
ace
omg, too cute!
April 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close