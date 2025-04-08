Glowing In The Afternoon Sun P4083012

Previous
I need more hours in the day, either that or a lot less socialising. Today we had another very long lunch and catch up with a group of friends. It was a fabulous afternoon but we didn't get home until well after 5pm and I still had a few things to sort out before leaving for my Camera Club AGM at 6.30pm (including finding a photo for today). It's now 11pm and I've just managed to upload today's shot. I had hoped that this lovely little rose was going to escape the chilli thrip invasion, but the buds are showing signs of damage. ☹️
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot.
April 8th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
That's so gorgeous. Lovely light and a lovely colour. Fav
April 8th, 2025  
