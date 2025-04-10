Previous
My Cattleya Is Flowering Again
My Cattleya Is Flowering Again DSC_8305

I think it has finally worked out what to do. It went several years without flowering. I have now had flowers two years in a row.
10th April 2025

Merrelyn

narayani
That’s a flower worth waiting for
April 10th, 2025  
