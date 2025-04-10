Sign up
Previous
100 / 365
My Cattleya Is Flowering Again DSC_8305
I think it has finally worked out what to do. It went several years without flowering. I have now had flowers two years in a row.
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
10th April 2025 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
orchid
,
cattleya
narayani
ace
That’s a flower worth waiting for
April 10th, 2025
