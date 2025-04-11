Sign up
Enjoying an Afternoon At The Beach P4116076
It was a glorious Autumn afternoon so went for a drive around the beaches. These kids were having a lovely time in the water and Mum was keeping a close eye on them.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Tags
sunset
beach
clouds
people
splash
silhouettes
safety_bay
Christine Sztukowski
Great storytelling photo
April 11th, 2025
Renee Salamon
Lovely glow
April 11th, 2025
Beverley
Gorgeous
April 11th, 2025
