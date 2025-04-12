Sign up
102 / 365
This flower is more Lucy's size. P4123044
I must remember to dust Lucy off before I use her again. I didn't notice the dust specks until I opened the image on my computer. She needed bit of touching up to make her look presentable :)
12th April 2025
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5024
photos
183
followers
109
following
27% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
12th April 2025 5:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
photographer
,
shadows
,
lucy_lego
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent, puts a smile on my face
April 12th, 2025
