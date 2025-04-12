Previous
This flower is more Lucy's size. P4123044 by merrelyn
This flower is more Lucy's size. P4123044

I must remember to dust Lucy off before I use her again. I didn't notice the dust specks until I opened the image on my computer. She needed bit of touching up to make her look presentable :)
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent, puts a smile on my face
April 12th, 2025  
