Posing Before Being Called Away P4133087 by merrelyn
103 / 365

Posing Before Being Called Away P4133087

Luckily I got off a couple of shots before the call went out and this one and the three on the ground took flight.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details

