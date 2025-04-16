Previous
Tonight's Sunset P4166232 by merrelyn
Tonight's Sunset P4166232

I was hoping for a lot more sunset colour this evening. The clouds looked promising but this was about as good as it got.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Beverley ace
It’s still beautiful…lovely warm hues
April 16th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful sunset capture and composition
April 16th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
April 16th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very beautiful.
April 16th, 2025  
summerfield ace
sometimes the sky likes to put on a show, other times, not so. this is still dramatic. aces!
April 16th, 2025  
