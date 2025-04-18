Previous
Lucy Trying Her Hand At Macro DSC_8377 by merrelyn
Lucy Trying Her Hand At Macro DSC_8377

Lucy was very taken by the textures of the sea urchin shell. She also liked the fact that it was purple.
Merrelyn

narayani ace
Good subject choice Lucy
April 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful reflections
April 18th, 2025  
