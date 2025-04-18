Sign up
108 / 365
Lucy Trying Her Hand At Macro DSC_8377
Lucy was very taken by the textures of the sea urchin shell. She also liked the fact that it was purple.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5030
photos
182
followers
110
following
29% complete
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
18th April 2025 6:15pm
Tags
reflections
,
photographer
,
shells
,
lucy_lego
,
sea_urchin
,
merrelyn52wc25-w16
,
52wc-2025-w16
narayani
ace
Good subject choice Lucy
April 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful reflections
April 18th, 2025
