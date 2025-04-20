Sign up
110 / 365
I think I need a tissue! P4206259
It was a glorious afternoon for a much needed walk along the beach. We're flying out to Cambodia at 1.10 tomorrow morning, so we'll have to leave home around 9pm tonight. FYI Lucy Lego has found a spot in camera bag :)
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5032
photos
182
followers
110
following
30% complete
Views
5
2
1
365-2025
E-M1MarkII
20th April 2025 3:12pm
reflections
,
birds
,
seagulls
,
safety_bay
Beverley
ace
Super photo… funny
Happy travels.
April 20th, 2025
Karen
ace
Lovely photo - very nice! Love the waterdrop, the clarity of the water and the fabulous colours.
April 20th, 2025
