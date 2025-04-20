Previous
I think I need a tissue! P4206259
I think I need a tissue! P4206259

It was a glorious afternoon for a much needed walk along the beach. We're flying out to Cambodia at 1.10 tomorrow morning, so we'll have to leave home around 9pm tonight. FYI Lucy Lego has found a spot in camera bag :)
Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Super photo… funny
Happy travels.
Lovely photo - very nice! Love the waterdrop, the clarity of the water and the fabulous colours.
