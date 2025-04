Siem Reap Temple Ruins

Today we did an eight hour tuk tuk tour of some of the smaller temples in Siem Reap. The temperatures were in the high 30s and the humidity was awful but it was still a fabulous day. It's hard to comprehend how they were able to construct such amazing buildings.

Clockwise from top left

1 & 2 Pre Rup Temple (mid 10th century)

3 Ta Som Temple (late 12th century)

4 & 5 Banteay Srei Temple (late 10th century)

6 Ta Som Temple (late 12th century)