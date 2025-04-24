Previous
Next
Angkor Wat P4243376 by merrelyn
114 / 365

Angkor Wat P4243376

I took so many photos at Angkor Wat that I had trouble choosing one to post - hence the delay. I had to make sure that everything was up to date before I started my 11th year on 365.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

judith deacon
I so want to go there! Great image, I like the people giving it balance.
June 2nd, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
@judithdeacon It's an amazing place to visit Judith. We spent 2 days wandering around different sites and it was nowhere near long enough. If you do get to Cambodia, don't go in April like we did. It was far too hot.
June 2nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Such a wonderful place, I too took loads of photos
June 2nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Congratulations on starting your 11th year, very impressive building
June 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
What an amazing place it is
June 2nd, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Congrats on #11!!
June 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact