114 / 365
Angkor Wat P4243376
I took so many photos at Angkor Wat that I had trouble choosing one to post - hence the delay. I had to make sure that everything was up to date before I started my 11th year on 365.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
6
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5107
photos
178
followers
110
following
41% complete
Tags
temple
,
cambodia
,
ruins
,
angkor_wat
,
siem_reap
judith deacon
I so want to go there! Great image, I like the people giving it balance.
June 2nd, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
@judithdeacon
It's an amazing place to visit Judith. We spent 2 days wandering around different sites and it was nowhere near long enough. If you do get to Cambodia, don't go in April like we did. It was far too hot.
June 2nd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Such a wonderful place, I too took loads of photos
June 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Congratulations on starting your 11th year, very impressive building
June 2nd, 2025
Babs
ace
What an amazing place it is
June 2nd, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Congrats on #11!!
June 2nd, 2025
