A Tonle Sap fisherman in action P4253588

Our last day in Siem Reap was spent visiting Wat Bo (one of the oldest Buddhist temples in Siem Reap) and Tonle Sap (the largest freshwater lake in Southeast Asia).

Our boat broke down about a kilometre from the lake and while we were waiting for another boat to arrive we were able to watch this man casting his net into the river. When he brought the net in there were few very small fish in it which he removed and put into a bucket.