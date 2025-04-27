Previous
Bamboo sticky rice or quail eggs? P4276885 by merrelyn
116 / 365

Bamboo sticky rice or quail eggs? P4276885

On our way to Phnom Penh we stopped at a small fish market in Kampong Chhnang. This lady was selling bamboo sticky rice and quail eggs.I liked the interaction between her and our tour guide.
27th April 2025

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Sue Cooper
Lovely happy faces.
April 28th, 2025  
