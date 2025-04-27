Sign up
116 / 365
Bamboo sticky rice or quail eggs? P4276885
On our way to Phnom Penh we stopped at a small fish market in Kampong Chhnang. This lady was selling bamboo sticky rice and quail eggs.I liked the interaction between her and our tour guide.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5039
photos
182
followers
110
following
32% complete
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
27th April 2025 1:31pm
cambodia
,
street_vendor
,
tour_guide
,
bamboo_sticky_rice
,
quail_eggswe
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely happy faces.
April 28th, 2025
