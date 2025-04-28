Sign up
Previous
117 / 365
Capturing chaotic traffic in Phnom Penh P4286967
We caught a tuk tuk down to the Phnom Penh riverside for dinner. I felt like we were taking our lives in our hands every time we crossed the road. We had dinner in an upstairs restaurant so I had a little play after we'd finished our meal.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5039
photos
182
followers
110
following
32% complete
View this month »
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th April 2025 8:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
lights
,
river
,
long_exposure
,
movement
,
light_trails
,
scenesoftheroad-75
,
phnom_penh
