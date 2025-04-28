Previous
Capturing chaotic traffic in Phnom Penh P4286967 by merrelyn
117 / 365

Capturing chaotic traffic in Phnom Penh P4286967

We caught a tuk tuk down to the Phnom Penh riverside for dinner. I felt like we were taking our lives in our hands every time we crossed the road. We had dinner in an upstairs restaurant so I had a little play after we'd finished our meal.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact