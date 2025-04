I'm busy, the barbecue is fine. P4297054

Today we travelled from Phnom Penh to Kampot. After dropping some people off at the hotel, we visited a pepper plantation and then continued on to the small town of Key to visit the crab market. There was plenty of fresh, raw seafood on offer, but there were also a number of barbecue stalls cooking a range of seafood and chicken. Most of the stall holders seemed to be quite busy, but this one was more interested in her phone.