119 / 365
Kampot River P4307093
A group of us decided to catch tuk tusk into town to do a sunset cruise along the Kampot River. It was a lovely way to spend our our last night in Kampot.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5043
photos
182
followers
110
following
Tags
boats
,
cambodia
,
kampot
,
kampot_river
