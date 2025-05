Fire Twirling P5017375

It took close to 3 hours to travel the 100kms from Kampot to Sihanoukville. After a short stop at the Tourist Pier we boarded a ferry to take us to Koh Rong Sanloem. We'll spend 3 nights on this beautiful island before returning to Phnom Penh for the final night of our trip.

After dinner we were treated to a fabulous fire twirling show.