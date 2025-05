The Tide Is Coming In P5027408

We have done very little while on the island of Koh Rong Sanleom. It has simply been too hot to venture far. We've had a few walks along the beach but most of our time has been spent in the pool.

We had been told that the wet season starts in May and that has certainly been the case. It rained heavily overnight and we had quite a thunder storm tonight while having dinner.