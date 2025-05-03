Previous
Lucy prefers island life P5037430 by merrelyn
Lucy prefers island life P5037430

Lucy has taken to island life. She has happily joined me for cocktails by the pool and even ventured out for an early morning walk this morning. She was quite taken by the patterns created by the tiny little crabs.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
