Central Market, Phnom Penh

Our last morning in Phnom Penh was spent at the beautiful Art Deco Central Market. The bright yellow building was completed in 1937. It has a 26 metre high central dome and 4 tall arch-roofed arms branching out diagonally across the block. The market was huge with an amazing array of goods for sale.the flower stalls were spectacular. Even though we arrived before 9am, it got very hot by the time we left.

It was a long day. We were picked up from the hotel at 3.30pm in readiness for a 6.55pm flight to Singapore. We are due to leave Singapore at 12.05am and should arrive in Perth around 5.00am.